Tomorrow’s Health: intranasal vaccines, more HPV vaccines & fewer pharmacies

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Needle-free vaccines may offer broad protection against the flu.
A study at Georgia State University finds vaccines sprayed into the nose enhance the immune response in respiratory tracts, where viruses enter the body.
That could make intranasal vaccines more effective than shots injected into the muscle.
More HPV vaccines
More American children are getting vaccinated against the human papillomavirus, but doctors say the rate is still much too low.
A study in the journal Pediatrics says less than half of 9- to 12-year-olds have completed their HPV vaccinations.
HPV related cancers are on the rise, with nearly 40,000 new cases every year.
Neighborhoods with fewer pharmacies
A study of the 30 largest cities in the U.S. found black and Latino neighborhoods had fewer pharmacies than white neighborhoods.
Researchers at the University of Southern California say pharmacies have become critical to essential services and the lack of convenient access may be contributing to racial health disparities.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.