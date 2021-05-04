Tri-county region reports 45 new COVID cases

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties announced Tuesday that they have 45 new cases of COVID-19.
Jefferson County
Jefferson County reported 29 new infections.
Since the pandemic began, the county has had 6,712 cases of the virus.
Five people are hospitalized.
The number of deaths remains at 85.
Officials said 6,420 people have recovered from COVID since the pandemic started.
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County reported 11 new cases.
Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 7,219 cases of COVID-19 and 96 deaths.
There are 3 people hospitalized due to the coronavirus.
Officials said 89 cases are active and 7,034 cases have been released from isolation.
Lewis County
Lewis County reported 5 new cases, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 2,194.
The death toll remains at 30.
Two people are hospitalized.
Officials said 2,101 people have recovered from the virus since the start of the pandemic.
