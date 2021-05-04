Watertown’s Alteri pool gets reprieve, but might not open this year

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Watertown city council threw the Alteri pool a life preserver but sunk an effort to open it this year.
Council members voted Monday night to amend a resolution that would officially stop the demolition of the Fairgrounds pool and call for it to open this year.
Mayor Jeff Smith floated a change: stop destruction, but take out the 2021 timeline.
Both the amendment and the new resolution passed unanimously.
Some city officials and council members questioned if it would even be possible to open the pool this year.
“I think putting it in a resolution to tell staff to open in certain timelines, it’s unreasonable,” Smith said. “We have to get the parts, we don’t know who’s going to put them in.”
Council members also approved a new contract between the city and its police.
The new deal runs to 2024 and includes a 2.75 percent raise each year.
