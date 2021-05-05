Arlene R. Gilbert Rivers, 72, formerly of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Arlene R. Gilbert Rivers, 72, a resident of 497 McQueen Road and formerly of Massena, passed away peacefully at her home early Tuesday morning, May 4, 2021.
Arlene was born on January 14, 1949 in Waterbury, Connecticut, the daughter of the late Frank Donald and Lillian Ruth (Dwyer) Krantz. On February 1, 1969, she married Albert E. Gilbert at All Saints Church in Oakville, Connecticut. He predeceased her on November 20, 2004. On October 10, 2009, she married Armand Rivers, he predeceased her in December 2010.
Arlene was a homemaker, who enjoyed reading, crocheting, writing poems and spending time with her family. She also enjoyed the fellowship and friendship from her church, Emmanuel Congregational United Church of Christ in Massena.
Arlene is survived by her children, Joy (Melvin) Collins of Watertown, New York, Misty Gilbert of Waterbury, Connecticut, and Bryan Gilbert and his fiancé, Shelene Wright of Canton, New York; her fiancé, Gordon Vancour of Fort Covington; several grandchildren including, Russell Collins, whom she was raising; and was greatly anticipating the birth of her first great granddaughter, Kaydence Diawna Griffin-Ross. She is also survived by her sister, Lorraine Roxbury of Watertown, Connecticut; her brothers, Doug Krantz of Connecticut, Rick Krantz of Massachusetts, Wes Krantz of China, and Donnie Krantz of Connecticut; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and her husbands, she was predeceased by an infant son, William Daonald Gilbert, a great grandson, Damien Marcus Collins, and a sister, Lillian Krantz.
Friends may call May 20, 2021 beginning at 2:00 PM at the Emmanuel Congregational United Church of Christ, where a funeral service celebrating her life will be held at 3:00 PM with Rev. Judy VanKennan, officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends are encouraged to share memories online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.