Broadway shows to fully reopen in September, ticket sales can begin Thursday

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s the news theatergoers and performers have been waiting for: Broadway will fully reopen.
Governor Andrew Cuomo says shows can resume on September 14 at 100 percent of theater capacity.
Tickets for Broadway shows can go on sale beginning May 6.
The announcement builds upon the reopening of performing arts and live entertainment venues at limited capacities last month.
“Broadway is at the core of our New York identity, and a big part of our economy which employees countless performers and show creators, and beginning this September, the show will go on,” Cuomo said. “Visitors from all around the world have come to New York to experience the arts and culture and see iconic performances on Broadway, and sadly, the pandemic put this unique New York experience on pause. Thankfully, as we continue to monitor the data and reopen our economy, we are now on track to allow full capacity performances on Broadway to resume beginning this September, bringing back this beloved world-famous attraction.”
The state said it will continue to work closely with Broadway industry partners to plan for the safe, successful return. Cuomo said productions, theaters and attendees will be subject to state health guidance, which includes face coverings, health screening, enhanced air filtration and ventilation, and rigorous cleaning and disinfection.
If performances need to be postponed due to the public health conditions, theaters have planned to offer customer-friendly refunds and exchange policies, Cuomo said.
Prior to the pandemic, almost 250,000 people were seeing a Broadway show every week. Broadway supports nearly 97,000 local jobs and contributes about $14.7 billion every year to the New York City economy.
