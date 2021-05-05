Dorothy M. “Dot” Hart, 82, of Sodus

SODUS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Dorothy M. “Dot” Hart, 82, passed away on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at Sodus Rehabilitation Center in Sodus.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, May 8th from 1:00 to 2:00 pm with a funeral service to follow at 2:00 pm at the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur with Martha Helmer, pastor of DeKalb Jct. United Methodist Church officiating and burial in Hailesboro Cemetery.
Dorothy was born in Gouverneur on February 7, 1939, the daughter of James and Alice (House) Dusharm.
She graduated from Gouverneur High School and married Darrell Hart in Louisiana on August 1, 1964.
Mr. Hart passed away on November 5, 2001.
Dot had worked at a military px and was a sales representative for Sarah Coventry Jewelry. She was a member of a senior citizens club and enjoyed dancing.
Dorothy is survived by her siblings Gerald and Mary Dusharm of Newark, Eleanor Finley of Ogdensburg, Mary House of Sodus Center, many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband Darrell, her parents, sisters Beverly Durham, Joyce LaSage, Betty Skeels, and Patricia Dusharm, brothers William, Gordon, Charles, and Walter Dusharm.
