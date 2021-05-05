Amid improving COVID-19 numbers, Cuomo announces new rules for some sports fans

NEW YORK (WWNY) - Fans who attend Yankees or Mets home baseball games will have to sit in separate sections pending on their vaccination status.
It’s part of a move to relax pandemic restrictions as infection rates decline and the number of people vaccinated goes up.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo, flanked by leadership from both organizations, announced at a news conference Wednesday that the new rules start May 19.
Baseball fans who can prove they’ve been vaccinated can sit in a section at 100 percent capacity, as long as they wear masks. Those who can’t, will be in a section at one-third capacity in order to meet the CDC’s six-foot guideline.
In making the announcement, the governor quoted baseball great Ty Cobb, who said “the crowd makes the game.”
The governor agreed, saying “everybody will tell you that. It’s a different experience with a crowd.”
To top it off, both teams will offer Johnson and Johnson vaccines – which require only one shot – at their games. And people who get a vaccine will get a free ticket to a future game.
The governor also announced that tickets for Broadway shows go on sale Thursday for a September 14 opening date. At this point, officials are planning for 100 percent occupancy.
The statewide COVID-19 positivity rate Tuesday was the lowest it’s been since October.
Cuomo said it was October 28 when the rate was as low as the 1.49 percent it was Tuesday.
That’s well before the so-called holiday surge that started with Thanksgiving a month later.
Statewide hospitalization due to the disease was down 115 from the day before to 2,458 – that’s the lowest it’s been since November 24.
The number of people in intensive care down to 610, the lowest it’s been since November 24.
More than 9 million New Yorkers – close to 59 percent of those currently eligible – have had at least vaccine dose and more than 7 million – about 45 percent – have been fully vaccinated.
