Heavy police presence on State Street in Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown police officers, Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies, and State Police troopers have been called to the area of State Street and California Avenue for an initial report of shots fired.
The call came in around 9 p.m. and indicated a building may have been struck.
Our crew on scene reports a heavy police presence in that area.
Police aren’t confirming many details yet, but as of 9:40 p.m., it appears as though authorities are still looking for a suspect.
We’ll update this story as we receive more information.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.