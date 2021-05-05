Highlights & scores: girls’ lacrosse & high school softball

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There was plenty on the local sports menu Tuesday, including girls high school lacrosse and high school softball.
Cyclone stadium was the site as Watertown entertains Carthage in lacrosse.
Tatum Overton scores the first two goals of the game. The Lady Cyclones go on top 2-0.
Alex Machutek then finds the back of the net, expanding the Watertown lead to 3-0.
Sarah Kilburn then flashes in front and tickles twine. It’s now 4-0 Watertown.
Final score: Watertown 15, Carthage 0.
Softball: Edwards-Knox vs. Hermon DeKalb
Edwards-Knox was at Hermon-DeKalb for a high school softball match-up.
Lilly Lottie with a base hit to right and Leanne Hall scores: 1-0 Cougars.
Hannah Gollinger leads off the bottom of the first and drills a shot to deep right. She legs it all the way for a home run, tying the game 1-1.
Audrey Tehonica singles just past second base, Rylie Hall comes home. The Green Demons take the lead 2-1.
A passed ball plates another run. The Edwards-Knox defense shines with a 4-4-3 double play.
Kaylynn Sroka with the infield single, scoring Lucy Frary. Grant strikes out 14 as Hermon-DeKalb beats E-K 4-2.
Softball: Canton vs. Massena
Canton hosted Massena in another softball contest. The speedy Lexi Huiatt bunts for a single.
Sidnee Francis pops up in foul territory, but Huiatt scores from third.
Emily Wentworth hits to right and Hadley Alguire scores. Canton ups its lead to 10-0.
Kate DeCoteau singles just past short, driving home Wentworth.
Huiatt races home on the passed ball.
Wentworth and Alguire combine on a two-hitter as Canton blanks Massena 15-0.
Tuesday’s local scores
Girls’ high school lacrosse
Watertown 15, Carthage 0
South Jefferson 23, Indian River 4
General Brown 11, Immaculate Heart 7
Salmon River 22, Potdam 3
Massena 18, OFA 2
Canton 18, Lake Placid 5
Men’s college lacrosse
SUNY Cortland 19, SUNY Potsdam 5
College baseball
Clarkson 12, SUNY Oswego 9
SUNY Poly 7, SUNY Canton 3
College softball
Cazenovia 9, SUNY Canton 1
Cazenovia 9, SUNY Canton 2
High school baseball
Tupper Lake 5, Parishville-Hopkinton 3
High school softball
Beaver River 16, Lowville 5
General Brown 15, Carthage 4
Morristown 19, Harrisville 9
Hermon-DeKalb 4, Edwards-Knox 2
Malone 16, Potsdam 1
Norwood-Norfolk 9, Colton-Pierrepont 1
Hammond 4, Heuvelton 2
Canton 15, Massena 0
Madrid-Waddington 26, Tupper Lake 19
High school golf
Canton 221, Salmon River 268
General Brown 7, Immaculate Heart 0
General Brown 7, Watertown 0
General Brown 7, Alexandria 0
Alexandria 6, Watertown 1
Alexandria 6.5, Immaculate Heart .5
Watertown 5.5, Immaculate Heart 1.5
Norwood-Norfolk 274, Colton-Pierrepont 302
