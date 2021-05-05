Janet L. Kelly, 89, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Janet L. Kelly, age 89, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be on Friday, June 4, 2021, at 10:00AM at St. Mary’s Cathedral with Rev. Joseph Morgan officiating. Burial will be in Ogdensburgh Cemetery. The Family will welcome friends and guests from 9:00AM up until the time of the Mass on Friday, June 4, 2021, at St. Mary’s Cathedral. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Ms. Kelly passed away on Wednesday evening, April 28, 2021, at Riverledge Nursing Home. Janet is survived by two brothers, Timothy Kelly of Watertown, NY, and John Kelly and his wife, Sandra, of Morristown, NY; three sisters, Eleanora Rolfe of Boca Raton, FL, Carolyn Kelly of Clay, NY and Suellen Callahan of Virginia Beach, VA; a sister-in-law, Marie Therese Kelly of Ogdensburg, NY, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is predeceased by her parents, John and Lillian Kelly; three sisters, Karen Kelly, Frances Ann Pagano and Anna Marie Girard and a brother, Charles “Chuck” W. Kelly. Janet was born on May 14, 1931, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of John W. and Lillian Merry Kelly. She graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1948 and the Wallace Secretarial School Class of 1949. Janet began her employment by J.F. Sharpe, Inc. beginning her senior year of high school as a part time stenographer. Upon completion of her studies at Wallace Secretarial School, Miss Kelly was employed as secretary and in 1950 assumed the position of Office Manager. Janet later was employed by the New York State Department of Labor as a claim’s specialist until her retirement in 1993. Janet also owned and operated “Will Do Bookkeeping Service” in Ogdensburg. Janet enjoyed playing cards with friends, reading, crossword puzzles and enjoyed the many elephants she collected. She was also a chairwoman for the St. Lawrence County Republican Party and longtime member of the Knights of Columbus Council 258 Ladies Auxiliary. Donations may be made in Janet’s memory to Ogdensburg Boys and Girls Club, 610 Paterson St., Ogdensburg, NY 13669 or a charity of one’s choice.