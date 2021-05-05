Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties report 38 new COVID cases

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties announced Wednesday that they have 38 new cases of COVID-19. Lewis County had no update as of late afternoon.
Jefferson County
Jefferson County reported 28 new infections.
Since the pandemic began, the county has had 6,740 cases of the virus.
Seven people are hospitalized.
The number of deaths remains at 85.
Officials said 6,438 people have recovered from COVID since the pandemic started.
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County reported 10 new cases.
Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 7,229 cases of COVID-19 and 96 deaths.
There are 2 people hospitalized due to the coronavirus.
Officials said 93 cases are active and 7,040 cases have been released from isolation.
Lewis County
Lewis County did not issue a report as of late Wednesday afternoon.
On Tuesday, it reported 5 new cases, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 2,194.
The death toll remained at 30.
Two people were hospitalized.
Officials said 2,101 people recovered from the virus since the start of the pandemic.
