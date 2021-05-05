Lewis County sets hearing for law allowing 12- & 13-year-olds to hunt

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lewis County has set the date for a public hearing for its latest legislation, which allows 12- and 13-year-olds to use a firearm while hunting.
The public hearing will be at 5 p.m. on June 1.
The public will have a chance to talk about why they support or oppose the law.
Kids of those ages will be allowed to use rifles, crossbows, and shotguns while hunting, but they’ll have to be accompanied by a guardian that’s at least 21 years old, has a hunting license, and has three years of experience.
“I think some of the legislation they have with it where, you know, somebody - parent or guardian - needs to be with them while they’re out,” District 10 Legislator Jerry King said, “not just send a 12-year-old out and turn them loose. I support it and I think it’ll be a good thing.”
The law is a pilot program that extends through 2023.
It will be voted on after the June 1 public hearing.
Also coming out of Tuesday night’s meeting, the board passed a law banning the use of tobacco and marijuana products on all county buildings and grounds.
Lewis County Health System is also enacting a smoke-free policy for all who work at and visit the hospital and clinics effective immediately.
