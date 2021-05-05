Local schools give thanks during Teacher Appreciation Week

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Zoom meetings, COVID cohorts, sudden shutdowns. It has been a long and challenging year for teachers. This week, schools are giving thanks to teachers.
It’s Teacher Appreciation Week and educators will tell you they can use your encouragement.
“This, by far, has been the most challenging year. Last year, we were new to the COVID issue and trying to manage that. Now, being back in person and having some out on Zoom, it is a challenge every day,” said John Montondo, Immaculate Heart Central School teacher.
Educators say it has been a whirlwind of a year, but they’re keeping up as best they can for the sake of the students.
“Teachers and school staff have had to revamp roles and responsibilities and deal with constant changes in rules and guidelines. I truly believe this is the year we need to say thank you,” said Jennifer Gaffney, Sackets Harbor Central School District superintendent.
At Sackets Harbor, staff was treated to a breakfast delivery.
At IHC in Watertown, there were little mailbox surprises and tokens of appreciation.
“It’s nice to come in and there’s a little something to say it is Teacher Appreciation Week and thank you,” said Montondo.
But most teachers will tell you their biggest reward is simply having the kids back in school, even if it is only some of the time.
“I’ve taught French for 30 years and I just love what I do. I love the students and every day I walk in the class, I’m excited to be there. I get so many sparks back from the students, and I can’t picture my life without that interaction with young people,” said Patricia Minter-Powell, IHC French teacher.
Schools can’t imagine classrooms without their teachers and they are taking this week to say thank you.
