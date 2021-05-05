Morning Checkup: new at Samaritan ENT

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Dr. David Gordon is new to Samaritan ENT, although he’s not new to the area.
He grew up in Gananoque, Ontario and has been practicing in Syracuse for many years.
Dr. Gordon talked about ENT – ears, nose, and throat – services during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.
Dr. Gordon will begin seeing patients on June 1. Patients can be referred through their primary care physicians.
The practice is at 826 Washington Street. You can find out more by calling 315-788-1751 or visiting samaritanhealth.com/ent.
