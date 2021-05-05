New York teachers would have option to retire earlier under proposal

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - New York may give teachers a chance to retire early.
State lawmakers may vote on a bill that would give teachers who are 55 years of age or older the option to retire after 25 years of service.
Currently, they have to work 30 years to qualify.
Some lawmakers believe allowing longtime teachers to retire earlier could be good for a school’s budget.
“Certainly the most tenured and longest-standing teachers have the biggest salaries, so when schools are looking to maximize the efficiency and budget, this is a great tool to have,” said Assemblyman Mark Walczyk (R. - 116th District).
Public school teachers as well as community college and state university professors would be eligible.
If the vote in Albany is yes, school districts will then decide if they will offer the early retirement option.
