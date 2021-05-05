Nora J. Hayden, 63, of Fowler

Nora is survived by her daughters Stacey Hayden and her fiance David Gotham of Fowler, Shelby Clement and her husband William of Fowler, her grandchildren Tucker Carpenter, Collin Clement, Gavin Clement, and Haylee Clement. She is also survived by her sister Carolyn Emerson and her husband David of Fine, her brother Arthur Hayden of Fowler, several nieces and nephews. Nora is predeceased by her parents Jack and Jessie, a daughter Shannon Hayden, brothers Aubrey Hayden and David Hayden, and a sister Linda Hayden.