Police search for driver of BMW abandoned in creek

TOWN OF CHAMPION, N.Y. (WWNY) - State police are looking for a driver who led them on a high-speed chase before abandoning the car in a creek.
A trooper spotted a black BMW traveling at a high rate of speed on Route 126 in the town of Champion early Tuesday evening.
Police tried to pull the vehicle over, but say the driver refused to comply and turned north onto Eddy Road.
According to police, the trooper stopped pursuing the car due to safety concerns and road conditions.
Patrols later located the vehicle off Rutland Hollow Road in Mill Creek. The driver took off on foot.
Based on property damage at the scene, it appears the vehicle left the road and traveled through a corn field before coming to rest in the creek.
In addition to state police, West Carthage firefighters were on the scene.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.