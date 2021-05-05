Rainy, cloudy & with a chill in the air

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Today will be a lot like yesterday: rain showers and patchy dense fog in the morning and mostly dry and cloudy in the afternoon.
But today there’s a chill in the air.
Unlike Tuesday’s highs in the 60s, today’s highs will only be in the low 50s.
We could see some showers heading into the overnight hours. Lows will be in the upper 30s.
Sunshine returns on Thursday. It stays cool, though, with highs in the low 50s.
It will be in the low 50s Friday and Saturday. Both days will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. There’s a 70 percent chance on Friday and a 40 percent chance on Saturday.
Sunday – Mother’s Day – will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-50s.
