Schumer visits Massena, outlines plan to allow travel between U.S., Canada

TOWN OF MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - U.S. Senator Charles Schumer stopped in the border town of Massena Wednesday to lay out a 4-point plan to allow for travel between the U.S. and Canada to resume.
“The American and Canadian governments should give clarity and get the border open as safely and as quickly as possible,” he said.
The Democrat is fighting to get traffic between the U.S. and Canada flowing again and he has 4 ways to make it happen.
One is setting binational criteria for reopening the border so there’s an end in sight to the monthly announcements that it will remain closed.
“Clear and concise goals give everyone a metric to strive for,” he said.
Schumer also wants to expand who qualifies as an essential traveler.
“Immediately declare that any vaccinated individual with family, business, property, education, medical reasons to go across the border be deemed an essential traveler so they can come right away. And then work very quickly to allow anyone who can show their vaccination to go across the border,” he said.
Schumer’s plan also calls for recreational and commercial boaters to be able to cross into Canadian or American waters without being bothered, and ensure northern border personnel are vaccinated and have access to testing.
“So, everyone, they themselves, and anyone crossing the border can be sure that the people who work at the border and get us back and forth are totally safe and free of COVID,” he said.
Schumer also says federal funding to the Seaway International Bridge is needed and he’s going to work to get money for it in the appropriations bill this summer.
