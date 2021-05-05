Second person charged with murder in St. Lawrence County shooting

TOWN OF DEKALB, N.Y. (WWNY) - A second person has been charged with murder in Tuesday’s shooting in St. Lawrence County.
Wednesday night, sheriff’s deputies charged 51-year-old Charles Anson with second-degree murder, criminal possession of a weapon, and making a punishable false written statement.
He was originally charged with felony counts of reckless endangerment and tampering with physical evidence.
Anson’s 29-year-old son, John, is also charged with second-degree murder.
The charges are in connection with the death of 40-year-old Justin Massey of Rossie.
Officials said Massey was shot early Tuesday morning at the Ansons’ property at 580 County Route 18 in the town of DeKalb.
Both Charles and John Anson are being held in the county jail.
