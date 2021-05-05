Stephanie LaRussell, 75, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Stephanie LaRussell, age 75, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on May 3rd, 2021. She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Douglas and Doyne Lovelace and her beloved husband Nicholas J. LaRussell. She is survived by her siblings Stewart Lovelace, Grace Albritton, her twin Edith Powers, Douglas Lovelace and her son Guy Capecelatro III.
Stephanie was born in Berkeley, California and lived in Hawaii, Missouri, Kentucky, Massachusetts and New Jersey before graduating from Rye High School in New York in 1963.
Stephanie had a rich and varied life, living all over the country before settling in Ogdesnburg, where she and her husband Nick golfed, fished and spent time with their neighbor friends and Amish friends who they’d swap food and stories with. She loved science shows, was an avid reader and a deeply spiritual person who would give a stranger the shirt off her back if they needed. She enjoyed all types of music and dancing and could frequently be heard singing. Things will certainly be less fun here without her.
There will be no formal service at this time, but please take a nice walk and reflect on Stephanie if she has touched your life. Burial will take place in the family plot, next to her husband, at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.
Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.