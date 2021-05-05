Stephanie LaRussell, 75, of Ogdensburg

Stephanie had a rich and varied life, living all over the country before settling in Ogdesnburg, where she and her husband Nick golfed, fished and spent time with their neighbor friends and Amish friends who they’d swap food and stories with. She loved science shows, was an avid reader and a deeply spiritual person who would give a stranger the shirt off her back if they needed. She enjoyed all types of music and dancing and could frequently be heard singing. Things will certainly be less fun here without her.