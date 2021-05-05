Support CPS Potsdam - Virtual Concert

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
Brandon Patrick George, flute with Bryan Wagorn, pianoStill / Reinecke / Valerie Colman / L. Boulanger / Schubert
View at either of these links:
--------------
Use password: spring92yPlease do not share this password
For some web browsers: If a video does not appear to be working at the start time, please refresh your browser. The above, as well as past performances, can be accessed from https://cpspotsdam.org/92y
Use password: spring92y
