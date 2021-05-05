Support CPS Potsdam - Virtual Concert

Tonight, Wednesday, May 5 at 7:30 pm

Concert May 5 (Source: Community Perfromance Series)
By Craig Thornton | May 5, 2021 at 1:50 PM EDT - Updated May 5 at 1:50 PM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -

TONIGHT @ 7:30pm

Brandon Patrick George, flute with Bryan Wagorn, pianoStill  /  Reinecke  /  Valerie Colman  /  L. Boulanger  /  Schubert

View at either of these links:

https://www.92y.org/archives/brandon-patrick-george-f9xnkd82

--------------

https://cpspotsdam.org/92y

Use password: spring92yPlease do not share this password

Content & Policy

All links to upcoming concerts are now posted to our site and will be emailed prior to each event

These links are for personal use only

Please do not share these links

For some web browsers: If a video does not appear to be working at the start time, please refresh your browseThe above, as well as past performances, can be accessed from https://cpspotsdam.org/92y

