Top general drops opposition to change in sex assault policy

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The top U.S. general has dropped his opposition to major policy changes on how the military handles sexual assault, acknowledging the Department of Defense has not “moved the needle” with its previous efforts.
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Mark Milley said he is open to the idea of changes to the Uniform Code of Military Justice and removing the chain of command from involvement in investigations.
Until now, Milley has opposed such changes, insisting that sexual assault is a leadership issue and needs to be handled within the chain of command.
But after seeing multiple attempts fail to effectively reduce or end sexual assault within the ranks, Milley has dropped his opposition.
