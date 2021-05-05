Virtual Mental Health Awareness Walk is later this month

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Last year’s Mental Health Awareness Walk had to be canceled because of the pandemic and this year it will be virtual for the same reason.
Robert Bowen of the Jefferson County Mental Health Committee stresses that the event is free.
You can watch his 7 News This Morning interview in the video above.
The walk is Wednesday, May 19. There will be a kickoff event on Zoom at 10 a.m.
Registration isn’t necessary to participate but there will be prizes available for those who do.
You can register on NIRCL’s Facebook page. NRCIL is the Northern Regional Center for Independent Living and one of several agencies involved in the event. All of them will have registration links on their pages.
People are asked to walk on the day, wear green, and post pictures of themselves on Facebook pages of the various agencies. Green is the color for Mental Health Awareness.
You can call 315-785-8703 for information.
