In wake of shooting, lawmaker pushes for beefed up security at Watertown City Hall

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown’s newest council member wants to tighten security at city hall.
During Monday’s council meeting, Leonard Spaziani referred to last week’s fatal shooting at a Clinton Street real estate office. Two people were allegedly gunned down by a former employee.
One of Spaziani’s ideas is to have people show identification before entering, as is done at the Dulles State Office Building. City Manager Ken Mix says the city could ask the state’s court administration to move its metal detectors, used for city court, closer to the entrance of city hall for everyone.
“I think it’s time, especially after last week, that the city gives serious consideration of putting together a package that this building will be secure, and no one will be able to get in here. If they don’t have business, they don’t belong here,” said Spaziani.
Some city offices are next door to city hall entrances.
City Clerk Ann Saunders, who works in one of those offices, said she “has always been in support of securing city hall, especially having a busy public office on the first floor.”
