A bit chilly, but plenty of sunshine

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - We’re getting rid of the cloudy gloom and doom of the last several days.
It’s going to be chilly, though.
It will be sunny Thursday with highs in the low 50s. That’s below average for this time of year.
It will be partly cloudy heading into evening. Overnight lows will be in the mid-30s.
It will be mostly cloudy on Friday with showers late in the day. Highs will be in the mid-50s.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs will only be around 50.
Sunday – Mother’s Day – will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-50s.
It will be mostly cloudy with a small chance of rain on Monday. Highs will be in the mid-50s.
It will be partly sunny on Tuesday and mostly sunny on Wednesday. Highs will be in the 50s both days.
