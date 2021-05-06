Carol L. Sovie, 68, of Waddington

WADDINGTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Funeral services for Carol L. Sovie, age 68 of Waddington will be held at 1:00pm on Tuesday May 11, 2021 at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Rev. Laurena Will officiating. Burial will follow the service at Notre Dame Cemetery.
Calling hours will be held also on Tuesday from 11:00am to 1:00pm at the funeral home. Carol passed away early Monday morning (May 3, 2021) at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center with her loving husband by her side.
Surviving is her husband Dick; two brothers Lloyd McEwen of Oswego and Mark (Jan) McEwen of Herndon, VA; an aunt Fran McEwen of Oklahoma City OK; an uncle James Bouchard of Massena; brothers-in-law William (Torey) Sovie of Waddington, Mark (Kathy) Sovie of Ogdensburg, Kenneth Sovie of Ogdensburg, Jerry (Barb) Sovie of Redwood, Donald Sovie of Denver CO and Timmy (Jill) Sovie of Nashville; sister-in-law Donna (Jeff) Hammond of Rensselaer Falls; along with numerous nieces, nephews & cousins.
She was predeceased by her parents Wilbert & Betty McEwen; a sister Sue McEwen; aunts Sandy Bouchard & Jackie Vernsey; uncles Jack, Ed, Rich Mc Ewen & RJ Vernsey
Carol was born on June 11, 1952 in Ogdensburg NY, a daughter of Wilbert & Elizabeth “Betty” (Sargent) McEwen. She graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1970, and continued her education at SUNY Geneseo with a major in education. She later married Richard Sovie on June 17, 1978 at Notre Dame Church with Msgr. Giroux officiating their marriage.
Carol worked as a teacher’s aid for the Ogdensburg City School District for a few years. She enjoyed riding her bicycle, walking, life on the St. Lawrence river, camping on the islands and all the good times at " Jim Sovie’s Evergreen Cottages.” Carol cared deeply for her husband Dick and her pets, esp. Molly & Daisy.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Potsdam Humane Society, 17 Madrid Avenue, Potsdam, NY 13676 or the St. Lawrence Valley SPCA, 6718 NY-68, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
