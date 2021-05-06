Carol L. Sovie, 68, of Waddington

Surviving is her husband Dick; two brothers Lloyd McEwen of Oswego and Mark (Jan) McEwen of Herndon, VA; an aunt Fran McEwen of Oklahoma City OK; an uncle James Bouchard of Massena; brothers-in-law William (Torey) Sovie of Waddington, Mark (Kathy) Sovie of Ogdensburg, Kenneth Sovie of Ogdensburg, Jerry (Barb) Sovie of Redwood, Donald Sovie of Denver CO and Timmy (Jill) Sovie of Nashville; sister-in-law Donna (Jeff) Hammond of Rensselaer Falls; along with numerous nieces, nephews & cousins.