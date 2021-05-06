Coaches reflect on unusual football season

BEAVER FALLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - A very different high school football season ended a couple of weeks ago.
It was in a different season that also was shortened because of coronavirus, but high school football teams were able to get on the gridiron.
Moving from the fall to the spring was difficult, but for the teams, just being able to play felt great.
And for the coaches, it was a chance to see in the spring, who can contribute this coming fall.
Watch the video for perspectives from Beaver River coach Matt Lyndaker and Carthage coach Jason Coffman.
