Dann F. Venton, 64, of Dexter

Dann was an avid bowler, member of the South Jefferson Lanes Hall of Fame and the Watertown 700 Club Hall of Fame, and coached the youth bowlers for many years. Many a bowl kid learned blunt life lessons while also learning to bowl. Dann never met a small engine he couldn’t fix.. He spent his free time boating and fishing with brothers and friends. On travels with his wife, he enjoyed finding unusual foods and adventures while exploring new places. Dann discovered his true calling late in life with the birth of his first grandchild. Six grandchildren later, he built a special relationship with each, who loved him more than words can describe.