Dann F. Venton, 64, of Dexter

DEXTER, N.Y. (WWNY) - Dann F. Venton, 64, of 112 Maynard Ave., Dexter, passed away suddenly May 3, 2021 at the Samaritan Medical Center.
Born on March 31, 1957 in Gouverneur, NY, son of Frederick and Marion (Hull) Venton, he graduated from Lyme Central High School in 1975.
He married June M. Carroll, of Dexter, on November 19, 1977 at the Immaculate Conception Church in Brownville.
Following school he began working at Brunswick Bowl in Watertown as a maintenance man. He and his wife then managed the South Jefferson Lanes from 1977 up until it closed in 2019. Dann most recently has been a self employed handyman in the local area.
Dann was an avid bowler, member of the South Jefferson Lanes Hall of Fame and the Watertown 700 Club Hall of Fame, and coached the youth bowlers for many years. Many a bowl kid learned blunt life lessons while also learning to bowl. Dann never met a small engine he couldn’t fix.. He spent his free time boating and fishing with brothers and friends. On travels with his wife, he enjoyed finding unusual foods and adventures while exploring new places. Dann discovered his true calling late in life with the birth of his first grandchild. Six grandchildren later, he built a special relationship with each, who loved him more than words can describe.
Among his survivors are his beloved wife of 43 years, June M. Venton, Dexter; three daughters and their spouses, Laura (Brian) Pfleger, Madison, WI, MaryAnne (John) Shaughnessy, Constable, NY and Christine (Kevin) Petronis, Rexford, NY; six grandchildren, Jocelyn, Brynn, Sylvia, Claire, Aria and Calvin; six siblings, Annie (John) Hargraves, CA, Robert “Bob” Venton, Watertown, Connie (Brad) Smith, Farmington, NY, Thomas “Tom” (Angie) Antonelli, MN, F. Jon (Stephanie) Antonelli, NJ and Cindy (Jeff) Inman, Grand Island, NY; Mother-in-law D. Diane Carroll, Dexter; and her children, Linda Carroll, Bill Carroll, Deb Joice, Mary Ann Carroll, and Tim Carroll. Dann was also loved by many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 8 at the Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Dexter Cemetery.
Donations may be made to the 700 Bowling Club Attn: Youth Scholarship, PO Box 132, Black River, NY 13612
Online condolences may be made at www.dexterfuneralhome.com
