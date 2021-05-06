‘Deeply concerning’ video surfaces, Massena police officer suspended without pay

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Video has surfaced of a Massena police officer at a private home and it appears that officer purposely rams a door into the side of a car.
The village’s police chief says that officer, Brandon Huckle, is suspended without pay and we know the district attorney is involved.
It’s a video garnering a lot of attention on Facebook. Massena police officer Brandon Huckle looking like he’s intentionally damaging a vehicle while executing a search warrant on March 16.
It was posted by lawyer Brian Barrett. He says the car belongs to someone he’s defending in court on drug charges.
He notes Huckle has been investigated before.
“What’s scary to me is that the Massena Police Department can’t get rid of this guy and that it sounds like there’s a pattern of misconduct with this officer,” said Barrett.
In September 2019, Huckle was suspended during a misconduct investigation. He was still on suspension in March 2020. Exactly when he returned to work is not clear.
“If the police department can’t get rid of them themselves, then the public should know about the conduct of this police officer,” said Barrett.
Massena Police Chief Jason Olson says Huckle has been suspended without pay since March 25 over the incident captured on video. He says it’s being investigated.
“This is not what the Massena Police Department stands for. It’s deeply concerning...Every proper step has been taken,” he said.
7 News’ efforts to contact Huckle on Thursday were unsuccessful.
St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary Pasqua said Massena police turned over the video as soon as they obtained it. His office turned it over to the suspect’s lawyer.
“My initial reaction was that there was a serious issue with the conduct of the officer involved. I think it’s clear from that video,” said Pasqua.
On the legal end, it isn’t exactly clear what will happen with this case. A lot will depend on what the alleged victim chooses to do.
Massena police say the alleged victim “refused to cooperate” until May 3. Barrett says his client now wants justice for what happened.
