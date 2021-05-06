Doctor weighs in on getting children vaccinated against COVID-19

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The push is on to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to younger teens and children.
Next week, federal officials are expected to green light the Pfizer vaccine for kids ages 12 to 15.
The New York Times reports the next step is to get an okay for children as young as 2.
So, should you get your kids a COVID-19 vaccine when it’s available? Health officials say it’s a family decision, but the best advice is to read up on the vaccine and, of course, consult your children’s doctor.
Physicians say there are good reasons to make sure your kids are immunized.
“We do know that kids can become sick. Even if the kids don’t become sick, they can transmit the disease. So, many of our school aged children could potentially transmit it to their teacher, to their coaches. They could transmit it to their parents or their grandparents,” said Dr. Andrew Williams, St. Lawrence County Board of Health president.
Dr. Williams says as children receive the COVID vaccine, they’ll contribute toward the goal of herd immunity.
