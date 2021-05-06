Donald J. O’Shaughnessy,74, of West Carthage

Donald was born on July 2, 1946 in Carthage, the son of the late Charles J. and Marjorie M. (Rushlow) O’Shaughnessy. He was a 1966 graduate of Carthage High School. He served in the US Air Force from 1966 until 1970 during the Vietnam War. Donald was married to the former Cheryl A. Goodman in 1973 and they later divorced. Donald worked for the former E.C. Crooks Memorial in Carthage before working at St. Regis Paper Company in Deferiet. He held several positions, mainly in the ground wood department and eventually retiring from Champion International when the mill closed.