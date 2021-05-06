Fire destroys town of Pamelia car dealership

PAMELIA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Fire destroyed a car dealership in the town of Pamelia Thursday morning.
The fire was at G & J Auto Sales at 22033 U.S. Route 11 just outside Watertown city limits.
The dealership and an attached storage building were destroyed.
The call came in around 3:30 a.m. with heavy fire in the garage and office area.
A portion of Route 11 was closed for several hours but has since reopened.
Joe Plummer, director of Jefferson County’s Office of Fire and Emergency Management, said nobody was hurt.
“The North Pole Fire Department got toned out about 3:30, I think it was, for a structure fire here at this property,” he said. “Fire crews arrived and found heavy fire in the garage area and office are for a used car dealership. No one’s been injured in this fire and the investigation is underway at this time.”
A number of vehicles inside the building were lost.
On the scene were departments from North Pole, Pamelia, Town of Watertown, City of Watertown, Calcium, and Glen Park.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.