Francis “Frankie” H. Milowski, 63 of Morristown

Frankie was a super loving person to family and friends, and could always be seen as the greeter for visitors, and was the “trainer” for new staff. He was a jokester that enjoyed playing tricks on others on a regular basis. Frankie loved being outside whether it was going for walks, boating. fishing, being on the water or camping. He loved his stuffed animals and children. Frankie will be remembered as an easy going, loving sweet guy.