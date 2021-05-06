Francis “Frankie” H. Milowski, 63 of Morristown

MORRISTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Funeral services for Francis “Frankie” H. Milowski, age 63 of Morristown will be held on Friday (May 7, 2021) at 10:00am at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Deacon William O’Brien officiating. Burial will follow at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Heuvelton.
Calling hours will be held also on Friday prior to the service from 9:00am until 10:00am. Mr. Milowski passed away on Wednesday (May 5, 2021) at the Morristown ICF Facility.
Surviving is his step-mother Rose Marie Milowski of Mattituck, NY; a sister Lisa Therien; and four ½ brothers James, Tim, Chris & Glen Milowski. His mother Carol (Therien) Milowski & father Francis Milowski predeceased him.
Frankie was born on July 12, 1957 at the Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport NY, a son of Francis & Carol (Therien) Milowski Sr. At age 5 Frank was admitted to the Willowbrook State School in 1962 and then transferred to Suffolk State School in 1969. In 1989 he relocated to Sunmount Developmental Center where he remained until joining United Helpers Care in 1994 where he has remained.
Frankie was a super loving person to family and friends, and could always be seen as the greeter for visitors, and was the “trainer” for new staff. He was a jokester that enjoyed playing tricks on others on a regular basis. Frankie loved being outside whether it was going for walks, boating. fishing, being on the water or camping. He loved his stuffed animals and children. Frankie will be remembered as an easy going, loving sweet guy.
Memorial contributions can be made to the United Helpers Wish Book, 168 High Street; Morristown, NY 13664. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
