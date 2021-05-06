Harvey W. Pearson, 92, of Norfolk

Born in Massena, NY on October 21, 1928 to the late Earl and Elizabeth Ritchie Eldridge, he attended Massena schools and married Vilma Miller on July 1, 1950 and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He worked in the lubrication department for ALCOA in Massena for 42 years, retiring in 1989. Harvey was a communicant of The Church of the Visitation and a lifetime member of the VFW in Massena, a member of the Norfolk American Legion, the Knights of Columbus Council in Norfolk and the ALCOA 25 year club. In his free time, Harvey enjoyed fishing, woodworking, going to bingo, attending Clarkson Hockey Games and doing many crafts. Memorial donations in Harvey’s memory can be made to the Church of the Visitation and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com. The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of Harvey W. Pearson.