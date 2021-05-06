Highlights & scores: Saints secure spot in Liberty League lacrosse final

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - A trip to a championship game was on the line Wednesday in Canton as second-seeded St. Lawrence University faced off against third-seed Ithaca in semifinal Liberty League lacrosse action.
In the first quarter, Mark Mahoney scores his 20th of the season, putting the Saints on top 1-0.
With the Saints down 2-1, Ben Murtagh unloads a blast that finds net, tying the game at 2.
Late in the first, the Saints are down 3-2 when Murtagh scores his second of the game, tying the game at 3. That goal would begin an 8-0 run for the Saints.
In the second quarter, Jack Hennessey puts the Saints up 4-3, then it’s Murtagh completing the hat trick -- St. Lawrence up 5-3.
Chris Jordan goes top shelf to increase the Saints’ lead to 6-3.
The Saints go on to beat Ithaca 15-8 and will meet top-seed RIT Saturday in Rochester for the Liberty League title.
“I thought our guys responded wonderfully in that second quarter,” coach Mike Mahoney said. “Just looking at the matchups, taking advantage of matchups that we liked and finishing opportunities.”
“Yeah, I think it definitely took us a quarter to settle in,” said Ben Murtagh, who scored 4 goals in the game. “When we met with our coach after the first quarter, he just told us to take a little bit better care of the ball and I think that once we were able to establish the ball on offense and work it around we were really able to settle in on our 6-on-6 offense.”
NAC boys’ lacrosse: St. Lawrence Central vs. Potsdam
St. Lawrence Central hosted Potsdam in boys’ Northern Athletic Conference lacrosse.
Jayden Ashley unloads a blast that tickles twine, making it 1-0 Larries.
It’s Ashley once again, all alone in front for the tally: 2-0.
Ashley records the natural hat trick, making the score 3-0.
Ashley goes behind the back for his fourth goal of the game.
Logan McCarger gets Potsdam on the board with the low runner.
Alex Burg finds the mark as St. Lawrence Central beats Potsdam 16-1.
Wednesday’s local scores
Men’s college soccer
St. Lawrence 15, Ithaca 8
Boys’ high school lacrosse
St. Lawrence Central 16, Potsdam 1
Canton 17, OFA 7
Girls’ high school lacrosse
Plattsburgh 17, Heuvelton 16
High school baseball
Copenhagen 24, Belleville Henderson 5
Beaver River 5, Lowville 3
Salmon River 3, Massena 2
Potsdam 14, OFA 2
Lisbon 22, Morristown 1
High school softball
Belleville Henderson 26, Copenhagen 6
Malone 9, OFA 3
Morristown 22, Lisbon 4
High school golf
Canton 214, Clifton-Fine 316
Gouverneur 222, Potsdam 276
Salmon River 246, Tupper Lake 304
