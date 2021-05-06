Hogansburg man admits to possessing hundreds of pounds of marijuana

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - A 26-year-old Hogansburg man has admitted to transporting more than 400 pounds of marijuana.
Tyren Terrance pleaded guilty in federal court in Albany Thursday to charges he conspired to distribute the drug in the New York City area.
Terrance and his brother, 27-year-old Tevin Terrance, were pulled over for traffic infractions last August on Route 30 in Mayfield, N.Y.
Each brother was driving a pickup truck. Between the two vehicles, police said they found 470 pounds of marijuana stuffed inside 10 duffel bags.
Tyren Terrance faces from 5 to 40 years in prison and post-release supervision from 4 years to life.
Sentencing is scheduled for September 2.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.