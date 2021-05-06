James Colton Ferris Jr., 89, of South Colton

Born in Auburn, NY, he went to school and entered the U.S. Marines, serving in the Korean Conflict in the early 1950′s. He served with the Aircraft Corps Squadron. He attended engineering classes while serving and upon his honorable discharge, continued at the University of Florida and at Syracuse University. Jim was employed as an designer, working at Wickstrom, Skaneateles; Sargent, Webster, Crenshaw and Folley, Syracuse; Charlebois Engineering, Cazenovia; Sear Brown Associates, Canton; Bryant Associates, Syracuse and the NYS DOT, Region 7, the Green Thumb at the Higley Flow State Park and DEC and as a service representative for the Rochester Midland Corp and eventually working at the Higley State Park on a seasonal basis, retiring at the age of 87. Jim always worked and found many past time activities, but mostly enjoyed being his happy-go-lucky self. He had a passion for Civil War and World War I and II history and enjoyed airplanes, especially reading about them. Jim served as a EMT member for CAVAC in Cazenovia as well as the Cazenovia Fire Department and the Colton Fire Department. He was a lifetime member of the VFW, the American Legion and AMVETS. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim’s memory can be made to the Colton Fire Department, the Colton Methodist Church or to Helping Hands in Hannawa Falls. Arrangements are with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton.