Jefferson County solar projects get JCIDA’s final approval

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson County’s economic arm has given a slew of solar projects the thumbs up.
There are four in total - all receiving final approval by the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency, or JCIDA, Thursday morning.
A 4-megawatt solar site is expected to go up on Waddingham Road in the town of LeRay.
Also approved are two 5-megawatt projects, one in the same town and another in the town of Pamelia.
A smaller site is planned for the town of Henderson.
All are owned by Nexamp, which will pay some money under an agreement.
“What they’re paying in that PILOT payment, that $5,500 per megawatt, is money that’s coming in that the taxing jurisdictions do not have to levy on our current residents. So, it’s reducing the tax burden on residents by bringing in this additional revenue,” said Dave Zembiec, JCIDA CEO.
While the four projects now have final approval, another company just got its first.
It plans to put a solar project on Game Farm Road in the town of Brownville.
