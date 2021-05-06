Justin Allen Massey, 40, of Dekalb

Justin was born on May 20, 1980 in Oswego, NY to Claudette Massey and the late Antonio Alvez. He attended G Ray Bodley School, then became a roofer, working for Skyline Roofing. Justin loved fishing, spending time with his children, playing video games and doing silly dances every time he won, watching movies, was a fan of Scooby Doo and was known for wearing tie dye shirts.