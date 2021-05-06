Lowell Ralph Matott, 64, of Potsdam

Lowell was born on April 2, 1957 in Canton, the son of Patricia A. (Rustvold) and the late Clinton R. Matott. He was a 1977 graduate of Hugh C. Williams High School in Canton. On February 17, 1979, he married Pamela Ann Rivers at the Morley Community Church. She predeceased him on June 13, 2008. On February 28, 1979, he, along with his wife, entered the United States Air Force, serving his country for the next 20 years until his retirement as a Staff Sergeant on February 28, 1999 while stationed in Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma.