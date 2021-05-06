Patricia “Tricia” Shirley Fluno, 63, of Watertown

Tricia was the most loyal and caring daughter, wife, sister and friend. She was the best mother and grandmother, always there with support and love, no matter how far the distance between them. She loved nothing more than playing with her grand-kids. Family always came first. Everyone who met or worked with Tricia remembers her infectious laugh, warming smile, her caring nature and free spirit. She led with her heart in everything she did, and was an advocate for always doing what was right.