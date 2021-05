LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A memorial Mass Ralph F. Thenes, 87, formerly of Brookside Senior Living Community, will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 8, 2021at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, Croghan with burial with Military Honors to follow at St. Vincent de Paul Cemetery, Belfort. Ralph passed away on December 9, 2020 at Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.