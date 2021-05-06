State police searching for suspect in machete attack

TOWN OF OSWEGATCHIE, N.Y. (WWNY) - State police are looking for an Ogdensburg man in connection with a Christmas Eve machete attack in the town of Oswegatchie.
According to the New York State Police Facebook page, 38 year old Jebadiah Brenno attacked a person at a home on Lee Road on December 24.
Police say Brenno was armed with a machete and the victim, a 47 year old man, suffered multiple cuts and stab wounds. The alleged victim was taken to Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg for treatment.
Brenno is wanted on charges of second-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Police say they believe he’s still in the area.
He’s described as being 5-feet, 10-inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, and having black hair and green eyes.
If you have information about Brenno’s whereabouts, you’re asked to contact state police at 518-873-2750 or email Crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.