Stefanik draws line between herself, Cheney, in podcast interview

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - North country congresswoman Elise Stefanik appeared to draw a line Thursday between herself and the woman she hopes to replace in Republican leadership.
Without mentioning Liz Cheney by name, Stefanik said “This is also about being one team, and I’m committed to being a voice, sending a clear message that we are one team and that means working with the president and working with all our excellent Republican members of congress.”
Cheney is under fire and and about to lose her post as the Republican conference chair in the House, because she voted to impeach former president Donald Trump and because she has continued to dispute Trump’s claim the election was stolen from him.
Various news outlets have reported that many of Cheney’s fellow Republicans in the House are fed up, and want her to drop her public opposition to the former president.
Stefanik’s comments came during a podcast interview with Steve Bannon, the former senior Trump advisor and former head of Breitbart News who was arrested on fraud charges last year and later pardoned by Trump.
A senior aide to Stefanik had her Twitter account briefly suspended Thursday morning. During the interview, Stefanik used that as proof that big tech has a liberal bias.
“My communications director was suspended from Twitter. They said it was a mistake, but again, it only happens to conservatives. This is part of the reason why we need to break up big tech,” she said.
Stefanik said President Biden’s agenda “is about crushing the American worker.”
“We need to stand up for the American working class, to make sure they have economic opportunity to grow and succeed.”
Stefanik is expected to be named to replace Cheney next week. As Republican conference chair, her clout in Washington - and her ability to do things for the north country - will be significantly expanded.
