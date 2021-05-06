Theresa K. Fitzgerald, 93, of Louisville

LOUISVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - The family of Theresa K. Fitzgerald, 93, sadly announces the passing of their mother, grandmother, sister, and friend on April 28, 2021 at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, just one month after the death of her beloved husband, Richard.
Theresa was born on April 26, 1928 in Lyon Mountain, New York, the daughter of the late Walter and Anna (Sorrell) Baker. She attended schools in Lyon Mountain. On May 17, 1963, she married Richard Fitzgerald in Fort Jackson, he predeceased her on March 28th.
Theresa was a homemaker dedicated to raising her family. She also worked for a short time at Tru-Stitch in Malone. She was a member of the Marine Corps League Auxiliary, enjoyed going to garage sales, and spending time with her family, especially her sisters.
Theresa will sadly be missed by her sons, Allen Moore of Hadley, New York; Gregory Moore of Houston, Texas; and Christopher and Roberta Fitzgerald of Mechanicville; her granddaughters; her sisters, Vivian Fournier of Chazy Lake, New York; Bernice Trottier of Merrill, New York; and Marion Burdo of Dannemora; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was predeceased by her siblings, Lawrence, Adrian, Andrew, Paul “Maynard”, Raya, and Beatrice.
Friends may call on May 11, 2021 from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena where funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM. Burial will be in Saratoga National Cemetery.
Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
