Theresa K. Fitzgerald, 93, of Louisville

Theresa will sadly be missed by her sons, Allen Moore of Hadley, New York; Gregory Moore of Houston, Texas; and Christopher and Roberta Fitzgerald of Mechanicville; her granddaughters; her sisters, Vivian Fournier of Chazy Lake, New York; Bernice Trottier of Merrill, New York; and Marion Burdo of Dannemora; and many nieces and nephews.