Tri-county region reports 42 new COVID infections

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties announced Thursday that they have 42 new cases of COVID-19.
Jefferson County
Jefferson County reported 21 new infections.
Since the pandemic began, the county has had 6,761 cases of the virus.
Six people are hospitalized.
The number of deaths remains at 85.
Officials said 6,466 people have recovered from COVID since the pandemic started.
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County reported 8 new cases.
Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 7,237 cases of COVID-19 and 96 deaths.
There are 2 people hospitalized due to the coronavirus.
Officials said 100 cases are active and 7,041 cases have been released from isolation.
Lewis County
Lewis County reported 13 new cases, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 2,219.
The death toll remains at 30.
Four people are hospitalized.
Officials said 2,113 people have recovered from the virus since the start of the pandemic.
