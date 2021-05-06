Watertown man charged with attempted murder after California Avenue shooting

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A 23-year-old Watertown man is charged with attempted murder in connection with Wednesday night’s shooting incident on California Avenue.
Tajemar Brandon allegedly fired multiple shots at 26-year-old Christen Smith, who was in an upstairs window at 119 California Avenue.
Smith was not hurt.
According to city police, Brandon drove to the 100 block of California Avenue and, shortly before 9 p.m., fired the gun and fled the scene.
The house next door at 121 California appeared to have been struck by a stray bullet, they said.
Police said Brandon and Smith know each other, but wouldn’t comment on a motive.
Officials said they recovered a handgun, which they believe was used in the crime.
Brandon was charged with second-degree attempted murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
He was awaiting arraignment Thursday evening.
Police said Brandon is known by the department.
A search of 7 News archives shows Brandon was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief for causing paintball damage to an apartment building on Union Street.
Detectives from the Metro Jeff Drug Task Force assisted Watertown police officers and detectives with the California Avenue investigation.
State police and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene Wednesday night.
