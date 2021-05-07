Along the River’s Edge - Exhibition

Margie Hughto lives in Jamesville, New York where she has a ceramics and paper-making studio. She is presently employed as a professor of ceramics at Syracuse University within the School of Visual and Performing Arts, School of Art. For the past 30 years, Hughto has become involved in numerous commissioned site-specific art works and several architectural public artworks. Her most notable public art project was commissioned by the Metropolitan Transit Authority of NYC for the Cortlandt Street subway station at the World Trade Tower II. Entitled, “Trade, Treasure and Travel,” the work consists of 12 large-scale ceramic tile murals at the Cortlandt Street subway station.