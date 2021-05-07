WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
Along the River’s Edge Exhibition Submissions
Thousand Islands Art Center
Extended until May 11
We are excited to announce Margie Hughto (who will also be having a solo exhibition of her work at the Arts Center this summer) as this year’s juror for the Along the River’s Edge!
Margie Hughto lives in Jamesville, New York where she has a ceramics and paper-making studio. She is presently employed as a professor of ceramics at Syracuse University within the School of Visual and Performing Arts, School of Art. For the past 30 years, Hughto has become involved in numerous commissioned site-specific art works and several architectural public artworks. Her most notable public art project was commissioned by the Metropolitan Transit Authority of NYC for the Cortlandt Street subway station at the World Trade Tower II. Entitled, “Trade, Treasure and Travel,” the work consists of 12 large-scale ceramic tile murals at the Cortlandt Street subway station.
From 1971-1981, Hughto worked at the Everson Museum of Fine art as a part-time teacher, consultant, lecturer and Curator of ceramics. She curated numerous shows including “New Works in Clay I, II, III,” “Nine West Coast Clay Sculptors,” and “A Century of Ceramics in the United States: 1878-1978.” The Century Show was accompanied by a book published by E. P. Dutton, which is a major reference for museum curators, collectors, teachers, and artists.
To see Margie’s work, visit her website at: https://www.margiehughtostudio.com/
