Athlete of the Week: Samuel Bush

Sam Bush has put up some impressive numbers for his varsity football career. This past season in 3 games, he was 58 of 88 passing for 755 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also carried the ball 40 times for 328 yards and 2 touchdowns along with 3 conversions. For his varsity career, he passed for 2,805 yards and 32 touchdowns and carried the ball for 722 yards and 11 scores.