Athlete of the Week: Samuel Bush

BEAVER FALLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - This school year, we are honoring senior student athletes who have put together impressive resumes.
This week, we honor a football player from Beaver River who has put together a great varsity career. His ability on the gridiron earning him this week’s title.
Sam Bush has put up some impressive numbers for his varsity football career. This past season in 3 games, he was 58 of 88 passing for 755 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also carried the ball 40 times for 328 yards and 2 touchdowns along with 3 conversions. For his varsity career, he passed for 2,805 yards and 32 touchdowns and carried the ball for 722 yards and 11 scores.
Best of all, he’s a great person.
Samuel is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for May 7, 2021.
You can hear from him and see him in action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.
